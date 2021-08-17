Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.02% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.02%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.02%, while the index gained 0.03%, and the index gained 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.60% or 0.920 points to trade at 58.445 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 1.32% or 1.660 points to end at 127.060 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was up 1.31% or 1.930 points to 148.980 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.58% or 3.02 points to trade at 114.00 at the close. Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.90% or 1.410 points to end at 72.775 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 1.52% or 1.240 points to 80.255.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 5.26% to 132.050, Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was up 4.65% to settle at 44.530 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 3.11% to close at 28.16.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 4.39% to 10.990 in late trade, Encavis AG (DE:) which lost 3.26% to settle at 14.840 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.19% to 14.890 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 5.26% to 132.050, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 3.11% to settle at 28.16 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.89% to close at 42.700.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 7.05% to 39.020 in late trade, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.81% to settle at 123.600 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.19% to 14.890 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 373 to 342 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.89% or 1.200 to 42.700.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.66% to 18.32.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.22% or 3.95 to $1785.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.54% or 0.36 to hit $66.69 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.24% or 0.17 to trade at $69.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.51% to 1.1717, while EUR/GBP rose 0.30% to 0.8526.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.51% at 93.093.