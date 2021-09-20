Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 2.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 2.31%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 2.31% to hit a new 3-months low, while the index lost 1.40%, and the index lost 1.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.00% or 5.65 points to trade at 194.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Qiagen NV (DE:) added 0.99% or 0.455 points to end at 46.560 and Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) was up 0.85% or 0.510 points to 60.650 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 7.67% or 0.850 points to trade at 10.230 at the close. Continental AG O.N. (DE:) declined 5.59% or 5.37 points to end at 90.72 and Zalando SE (DE:) was down 4.65% or 4.44 points to 91.14.

The top performers on the MDAX were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which rose 5.53% to 8.664, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 5.12% to settle at 56.410 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which gained 2.78% to close at 59.860.

The worst performers were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.92% to 5.034 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 7.23% to settle at 110.950 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.61% to 8.608 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.31% to 42.890, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 0.99% to settle at 46.560 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 0.92% to close at 30.720.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.23% to 110.950 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.49% to settle at 174.60 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 3.85% to 36.440 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 590 to 134 and 47 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 15.08% to 27.48 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.60% or 10.45 to $1761.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.99% or 1.43 to hit $70.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 1.66% or 1.25 to trade at $74.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.1733, while EUR/GBP rose 0.69% to 0.8590.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 93.220.