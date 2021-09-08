Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.47% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.47%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 1.47% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 0.86%, and the index lost 1.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 0.73% or 0.420 points to trade at 58.340 at the close. Meanwhile, E.ON SE (DE:) added 0.64% or 0.070 points to end at 11.071 and Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.61% or 1.48 points to 242.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 8.09% or 2.02 points to trade at 22.94 at the close. Siemens AG Class N (DE:) declined 3.60% or 5.27 points to end at 140.96 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 3.05% or 6.10 points to 194.15.

The top performers on the MDAX were Fraport AG (DE:) which rose 2.48% to 54.610, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 1.71% to settle at 2.492 and Symrise AG Inh. O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.14% to close at 119.975.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.54% to 15.180 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.66% to settle at 45.405 and Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which was down 3.06% to 15.850 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which rose 1.71% to 2.492, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 1.49% to settle at 36.820 and 11 AG (DE:) which gained 0.90% to close at 26.960.

The worst performers were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 7.07% to 19.440 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 5.54% to settle at 15.180 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.66% to 45.405 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 500 to 206 and 66 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 13.34% to 21.32.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.23% or 4.15 to $1794.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.40% or 0.96 to hit $69.31 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.24% or 0.89 to trade at $72.58 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1824, while EUR/GBP rose 0.01% to 0.8585.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.657.