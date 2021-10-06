Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.46% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 1.46% to hit a new 3-months low, while the index declined 2.14%, and the index declined 2.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were SAP SE (DE:), which rose 1.13% or 1.300 points to trade at 116.160 at the close. Meanwhile, Qiagen NV (DE:) added 0.41% or 0.180 points to end at 44.085 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was up 0.20% or 0.09 points to 46.23 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:), which fell 5.37% or 0.946 points to trade at 16.661 at the close. BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) declined 4.14% or 2.670 points to end at 61.880 and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) was down 3.79% or 3.220 points to 81.720.

The top performers on the MDAX were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.91% to 5.969, CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.37% to settle at 70.300 and Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which gained 0.36% to close at 89.88.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 24.85% to 17.86 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 9.26% to settle at 7.958 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.07% to 154.30 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.37% to 70.300, SAP SE (DE:) which was up 1.13% to settle at 116.160 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which gained 0.41% to close at 44.085.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 24.85% to 17.86 in late trade, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which lost 5.37% to settle at 16.661 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 3.34% to 34.720 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 587 to 122 and 59 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 24.85% or 5.91 to 17.86. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; falling 24.85% or 5.91 to 17.86. Shares in SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 3.34% or 1.200 to 34.720.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 10.10% to 24.31.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.12% or 2.05 to $1762.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 2.05% or 1.62 to hit $77.31 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 2.02% or 1.67 to trade at $80.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.40% to 1.1550, while EUR/GBP rose 0.07% to 0.8512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.55% at 94.293.

