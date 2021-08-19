Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.25% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.25%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 1.25%, while the index fell 1.12%, and the index declined 0.96%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 1.27% or 2.55 points to trade at 202.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 0.78% or 0.90 points to end at 116.60 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 0.63% or 0.205 points to 32.830 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.88% or 2.640 points to trade at 65.375 at the close. Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.37% or 2.420 points to end at 69.475 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 3.29% or 1.820 points to 53.420.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 2.76% to 94.54, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 1.72% to settle at 15.930 and Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which gained 0.81% to close at 136.500.

The worst performers were Hochtief AG (DE:) which was down 4.78% to 68.14 in late trade, Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which lost 4.46% to settle at 42.400 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 4.04% to 55.040 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 0.80% to 45.405, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 0.72% to settle at 133.550 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.61% to close at 52.900.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 3.40% to 29.020 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 2.44% to settle at 21.560 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was down 2.26% to 185.550 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 559 to 148 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.27% or 2.55 to 202.70. Shares in HelloFresh SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.76% or 2.54 to 94.54.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 20.51% to 21.92.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.09% or 1.55 to $1782.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 3.37% or 2.20 to hit $63.01 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 3.15% or 2.15 to trade at $66.08 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1689, while EUR/GBP rose 0.50% to 0.8554.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.35% at 93.472.