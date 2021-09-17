Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.03%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 1.03% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 0.74%, and the index declined 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.07% or 1.02 points to trade at 96.09 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) added 0.69% or 0.410 points to end at 60.140 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was up 0.44% or 0.10 points to 22.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.26% or 2.125 points to trade at 63.085 at the close. Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.86% or 1.740 points to end at 59.155 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 2.75% or 5.32 points to 188.38.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.46% to 41.920, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 2.61% to settle at 8.210 and Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which gained 1.93% to close at 153.500.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 5.07% to 23.415 in late trade, K&S AG (DE:) which lost 3.85% to settle at 12.800 and Uniper SE (DE:) which was down 3.03% to 35.160 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.46% to 41.920, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 1.98% to settle at 22.66 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 1.72% to close at 37.900.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 5.07% to 23.415 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 4.55% to settle at 19.950 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.47% to 28.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 409 to 279 and 81 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 4.65% to 23.88 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.22% or 3.90 to $1752.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.03% or 0.75 to hit $71.81 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.85% or 0.64 to trade at $75.03 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.25% to 1.1735, while EUR/GBP fell 0.01% to 0.8529.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 93.123.