Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.79% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.79%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.79% to hit a new 3-months low, while the index lost 0.95%, and the index fell 1.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.96% or 0.600 points to trade at 31.140 at the close. Meanwhile, Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) added 1.78% or 4.20 points to end at 240.65 and Brenntag AG (DE:) was up 1.12% or 0.890 points to 80.410 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 3.93% or 4.30 points to trade at 105.25 at the close. Airbus Group SE (DE:) declined 2.52% or 2.94 points to end at 113.70 and Adidas AG (DE:) was down 2.38% or 6.45 points to 264.00.

The top performers on the MDAX were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which rose 1.43% to 2.334, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.39% to settle at 5.691 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which gained 1.25% to close at 22.760.

The worst performers were Befesa SA (DE:) which was down 5.97% to 61.40 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 4.03% to settle at 20.475 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.87% to 85.900 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.18% to 41.465, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 1.43% to settle at 2.334 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which gained 1.25% to close at 22.760.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.17% to 13.550 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 4.03% to settle at 20.475 and Suse SA (DE:) which was down 3.88% to 35.21 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 466 to 243 and 66 ended unchanged.

Shares in Freenet AG NA (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.25% or 0.280 to 22.760. Shares in Freenet AG NA (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 1.25% or 0.280 to 22.760.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.44% to 24.98.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.65% or 11.35 to $1769.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 2.54% or 1.93 to hit $77.81 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 2.77% or 2.20 to trade at $81.48 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.25% to 1.1623, while EUR/GBP fell 0.23% to 0.8536.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 93.778.