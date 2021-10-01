Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.68% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.68%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.68%, while the index fell 0.63%, and the index declined 1.86%.

The best performers of the session on the were E.ON SE (DE:), which rose 1.92% or 0.203 points to trade at 10.760 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 1.70% or 0.88 points to end at 52.78 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) was up 1.50% or 1.72 points to 116.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 6.11% or 33.600 points to trade at 516.200 at the close. Siemens AG Class N (DE:) declined 3.90% or 5.56 points to end at 136.99 and Qiagen NV (DE:) was down 2.87% or 1.285 points to 43.490.

The top performers on the MDAX were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which rose 4.85% to 6.227, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 2.10% to settle at 61.270 and Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which gained 1.85% to close at 16.000.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 6.39% to 2.301 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.25% to settle at 8.880 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was down 2.81% to 39.420 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Suse SA (DE:) which rose 3.53% to 36.63, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.49% to settle at 185.40 and Siltronic AG (DE:) which gained 0.22% to close at 137.300.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 6.39% to 2.301 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.11% to settle at 516.200 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.68% to 14.140 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 458 to 247 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 2.81% or 1.140 to 39.420.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.65% to 24.15.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.27% or 4.75 to $1761.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.29% or 0.22 to hit $75.25 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.40% or 0.31 to trade at $78.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1595, while EUR/GBP fell 0.51% to 0.8550.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 94.058.