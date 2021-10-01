Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.68% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.68%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.68%, while the index fell 0.63%, and the index declined 1.86%.

The best performers of the session on the were E.ON SE (DE:), which rose 1.92% or 0.203 points to trade at 10.760 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 1.70% or 0.88 points to end at 52.78 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) was up 1.50% or 1.72 points to 116.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 6.11% or 33.600 points to trade at 516.200 at the close. Siemens AG Class N (DE:) declined 3.90% or 5.56 points to end at 136.99 and Qiagen NV (DE:) was down 2.87% or 1.285 points to 43.490.

The top performers on the MDAX were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which rose 4.85% to 6.227, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 2.10% to settle at 61.270 and Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which gained 1.85% to close at 16.000.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 6.39% to 2.301 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.25% to settle at 8.880 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was down 2.81% to 39.420 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Suse SA (DE:) which rose 3.53% to 36.63, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was up 0.49% to settle at 185.40 and Siltronic AG (DE:) which gained 0.22% to close at 137.300.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 6.39% to 2.301 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.11% to settle at 516.200 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.68% to 14.140 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 458 to 247 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 2.81% or 1.140 to 39.420.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.65% to 24.15.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.27% or 4.75 to $1761.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.29% or 0.22 to hit $75.25 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.40% or 0.31 to trade at $78.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1595, while EUR/GBP fell 0.51% to 0.8550.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 94.058.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR