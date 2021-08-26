Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.42% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.42%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.42%, while the index declined 0.45%, and the index declined 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 0.35% or 0.49 points to trade at 139.21 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 0.24% or 0.48 points to end at 200.10 and Covestro AG (DE:) was up 0.22% or 0.120 points to 55.040 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 3.21% or 3.95 points to trade at 119.25 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.04% or 0.220 points to end at 10.575 and Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.93% or 1.86 points to 198.92.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.87% to 28.75, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.11% to settle at 54.420 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which gained 0.81% to close at 42.270.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 3.22% to 2.402 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.18% to settle at 548.800 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 3.04% to 36.300 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.87% to 28.75, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 1.34% to settle at 40.840 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.11% to close at 54.420.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 3.22% to 2.402 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.18% to settle at 548.800 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 3.04% to 36.300 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 425 to 264 and 85 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 7.78% to 18.71.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.15% or 2.75 to $1793.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.76% or 0.52 to hit $67.84 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.70% or 0.50 to trade at $70.78 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1760, while EUR/GBP rose 0.30% to 0.8578.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.017.