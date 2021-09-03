Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.37% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.37%, while the index lost 0.60%, and the index fell 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 0.49% or 0.280 points to trade at 57.280 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens AG Class N (DE:) added 0.38% or 0.54 points to end at 142.40 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was up 0.36% or 0.09 points to 25.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 1.93% or 2.55 points to trade at 129.25 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 1.68% or 1.230 points to end at 72.070 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was down 1.09% or 0.60 points to 54.66.

The top performers on the MDAX were Lanxess AG (DE:) which rose 1.35% to 63.330, GEA Group AG (DE:) which was up 1.04% to settle at 40.405 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 1.00% to close at 28.25.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.09% to 9.046 in late trade, Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which lost 3.01% to settle at 154.900 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was down 2.23% to 58.74 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were S&T AG (DE:) which rose 1.88% to 20.60, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.29% to settle at 125.700 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 1.00% to close at 25.175.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 2.71% to 30.900 in late trade, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which lost 2.23% to settle at 58.74 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 1.77% to 21.100 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 456 to 234 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in GEA Group AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 1.04% or 0.415 to 40.405.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 4.07% to 17.91.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.13% or 20.45 to $1831.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.77% or 0.54 to hit $69.45 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.41% or 0.30 to trade at $72.73 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.1884, while EUR/GBP fell 0.10% to 0.8572.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.082.

