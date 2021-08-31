Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.33% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.33%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.33%, while the index fell 0.87%, and the index fell 1.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 3.63% or 4.30 points to trade at 122.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) added 1.57% or 1.245 points to end at 80.400 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.33% or 0.435 points to 33.055 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 3.14% or 1.780 points to trade at 54.900 at the close. Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) declined 2.44% or 3.650 points to end at 145.750 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) was down 2.12% or 0.390 points to 18.005.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.68% to 49.080, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.25% to settle at 135.000 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which gained 2.12% to close at 16.1650.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 6.51% to 24.345 in late trade, AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which lost 5.71% to settle at 36.85 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 4.08% to 28.21 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.68% to 49.080, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.25% to settle at 135.000 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which gained 0.85% to close at 21.420.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 6.51% to 24.345 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 4.08% to settle at 28.21 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.46% to 71.500 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 417 to 287 and 68 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 6.96% to 18.28.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.01% or 0.20 to $1812.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.59% or 0.41 to hit $68.80 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.42% or 0.30 to trade at $71.93 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1805, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.8587.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.698.