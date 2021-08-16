Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.32%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.32%, while the index fell 0.54%, and the index lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were E.ON SE (DE:), which rose 1.39% or 0.150 points to trade at 10.940 at the close. Meanwhile, Linde PLC (DE:) added 1.19% or 3.100 points to end at 264.250 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 0.75% or 1.47 points to 196.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.14% or 4.45 points to trade at 203.05 at the close. Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:) declined 2.12% or 1.82 points to end at 84.06 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 1.91% or 1.585 points to 81.495.

The top performers on the MDAX were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which rose 3.10% to 20.635, Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which was up 2.40% to settle at 136.700 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which gained 2.20% to close at 84.50.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.89% to 125.450 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.80% to settle at 44.515 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 3.57% to 8.929 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which rose 3.10% to 20.635, CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.88% to settle at 78.700 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.66% to close at 128.500.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.89% to 125.450 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.80% to settle at 44.515 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.43% to 27.31 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 471 to 246 and 58 ended unchanged.

Shares in E.ON SE (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.39% or 0.150 to 10.940. Shares in Linde PLC (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.19% or 3.100 to 264.250. Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 0.75% or 1.47 to 196.40. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; down 3.80% or 1.760 to 44.515. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 3.80% or 1.760 to 44.515. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.66% or 2.100 to 128.500.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 12.13% to 18.02.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.57% or 10.05 to $1788.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.08% or 0.74 to hit $67.47 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.95% or 0.67 to trade at $69.92 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1776, while EUR/GBP fell 0.02% to 0.8504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.618.