Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.29% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.29%, while the index fell 0.29%, and the index fell 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.91% or 2.74 points to trade at 97.01 at the close. Meanwhile, Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.34% or 1.845 points to end at 80.705 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.93% or 0.770 points to 40.595 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which fell 2.96% or 2.44 points to trade at 80.00 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 2.50% or 0.795 points to end at 30.950 and E.ON SE (DE:) was down 1.97% or 0.218 points to 10.820.

The top performers on the MDAX were Stroeer SE (DE:) which rose 4.61% to 74.850, Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was up 1.79% to settle at 79.400 and K&S AG (DE:) which gained 1.12% to close at 13.995.

The worst performers were Hypoport AG (DE:) which was down 6.61% to 522.500 in late trade, Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.50% to settle at 81.920 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 4.22% to 15.90 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were S&T AG (DE:) which rose 1.83% to 21.16, 11 AG (DE:) which was up 0.68% to settle at 26.720 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which gained 0.67% to close at 22.385.

The worst performers were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.50% to 81.920 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 4.22% to settle at 15.90 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 3.43% to 35.520 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 368 to 330 and 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.34% or 1.845 to 80.705. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.12% or 0.155 to 13.995. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 4.22% or 0.70 to 15.90. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; losing 4.22% or 0.70 to 15.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.31% to 20.46.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.03% or 0.45 to $1758.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.32% or 1.03 to hit $79.33 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.74% or 0.61 to trade at $82.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.15% to 1.1567, while EUR/GBP rose 0.15% to 0.8493.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 94.132.

