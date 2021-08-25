Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.28%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.28%, while the index lost 0.07%, and the index lost 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.36% or 0.145 points to trade at 10.795 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.10% or 0.385 points to end at 35.520 and Adidas AG (DE:) was up 0.86% or 2.63 points to 307.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.14% or 0.990 points to trade at 45.375 at the close. Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) declined 1.65% or 1.130 points to end at 67.450 and Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.40% or 3.60 points to 253.30.

The top performers on the MDAX were Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which rose 4.76% to 149.600, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 2.71% to settle at 12.045 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.45% to close at 5.363.

The worst performers were Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (DE:) which was down 6.16% to 6.332 in late trade, Duerr AG (DE:) which lost 3.02% to settle at 41.040 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.32% to 53.820 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.10% to 35.520, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 1.03% to settle at 24.605 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which gained 0.89% to close at 2.482.

The worst performers were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 2.55% to 21.400 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.32% to settle at 53.820 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.07% to 42.500 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 362 to 333 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aixtron SE (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.03% or 0.250 to 24.605.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.31% to 17.36.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.92% or 16.65 to $1791.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.77% or 0.52 to hit $68.06 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.80% or 0.56 to trade at $70.97 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1762, while EUR/GBP rose 0.07% to 0.8565.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.927.