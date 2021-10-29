Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.05% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.05%, while the index fell 0.46%, and the index fell 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.62% or 4.92 points to trade at 192.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.39% or 1.995 points to end at 85.500 and Linde PLC (DE:) was up 2.22% or 6.050 points to 278.095 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which fell 3.90% or 2.84 points to trade at 70.00 at the close. Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) declined 3.36% or 2.000 points to end at 57.500 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) was down 3.36% or 2.00 points to 57.46.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.14% to 99.200, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.30% to settle at 6.316 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.05% to close at 155.93.

The worst performers were LEG Immobilien AG (DE:) which was down 4.70% to 128.650 in late trade, Tag Immobilien AG (DE:) which lost 4.02% to settle at 26.280 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which was down 3.57% to 74.640 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.14% to 99.200, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.35% to settle at 40.685 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 1.97% to close at 45.660.

The worst performers were Suse SA (DE:) which was down 6.68% to 37.33 in late trade, S&T AG (DE:) which lost 5.55% to settle at 20.78 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.93% to 15.900 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 358 to 354 and 63 ended unchanged.

Shares in Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.39% or 1.995 to 85.500. Shares in Linde PLC (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.22% or 6.050 to 278.095.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.01% to 17.06.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.34% or 24.15 to $1778.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.46% or 0.38 to hit $83.19 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.27% or 0.23 to trade at $83.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 1.17% to 1.1543, while EUR/GBP fell 0.41% to 0.8435.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.99% at 94.248.

