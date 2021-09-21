Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.43% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.43%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 1.43%, while the index climbed 0.53%, and the index climbed 2.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which rose 3.86% or 3.34 points to trade at 89.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) added 3.71% or 5.150 points to end at 144.150 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 3.40% or 6.63 points to 201.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zalando SE (DE:), which fell 3.54% or 3.23 points to trade at 87.91 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.32% or 0.135 points to end at 10.095 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 0.66% or 0.360 points to 54.480.

The top performers on the MDAX were Bechtle AG (DE:) which rose 4.48% to 67.160, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.88% to settle at 115.250 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.85% to close at 89.600.

The worst performers were Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which was down 4.73% to 98.32 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 3.31% to settle at 8.377 and Jungheinrich AG O.N.VZO (DE:) which was down 2.42% to 41.880 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.48% to 130.600, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 4.48% to settle at 67.160 and S&T AG (DE:) which gained 4.00% to close at 23.40.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 1.16% to 27.30 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 0.92% to settle at 42.495 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 0.35% to 22.555 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 461 to 241 and 70 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bechtle AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.48% or 2.880 to 67.160. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.85% or 3.320 to 89.600. Shares in Bechtle AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.48% or 2.880 to 67.160.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.62% to 26.21.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.76% or 13.45 to $1777.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.47% or 0.33 to hit $70.47 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.57% or 0.42 to trade at $74.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1724, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8580.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.203.