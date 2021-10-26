Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.01% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 1.01% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.74%, and the index gained 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 4.09% or 0.97 points to trade at 24.67 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.79% or 1.485 points to end at 54.645 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was up 2.79% or 5.07 points to 186.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 4.21% or 2.600 points to trade at 59.180 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.44% or 1.420 points to end at 39.885 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 1.69% or 9.600 points to 558.200.

The top performers on the MDAX were Kion Group AG (DE:) which rose 6.16% to 93.34, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 3.71% to settle at 13.28 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.45% to close at 59.420.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 5.11% to 13.360 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.46% to settle at 43.230 and Rational AG (DE:) which was down 2.11% to 836.80 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which rose 10.08% to 214.00, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 4.22% to settle at 40.640 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 3.71% to close at 13.28.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.46% to 43.230 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.69% to settle at 558.200 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 0.56% to 37.220 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 480 to 203 and 86 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kion Group AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.16% or 5.42 to 93.34. Shares in Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.45% or 1.980 to 59.420. Shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.08% or 19.60 to 214.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.82% to 15.66.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.82% or 14.75 to $1792.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 1.21% or 1.01 to hit $84.77 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.61% or 0.52 to trade at $85.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% to 1.1588, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8421.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.998.

