Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.96% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.96%, while the index climbed 0.44%, and the index gained 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 2.87% or 4.09 points to trade at 146.49 at the close. Meanwhile, Linde PLC (DE:) added 2.28% or 6.050 points to end at 271.250 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 2.13% or 0.225 points to 10.775 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.40% or 1.55 points to trade at 109.54 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.07% or 0.27 points to end at 25.01 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was down 0.77% or 0.42 points to 54.24.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.26% to 29.17, Duerr AG (DE:) which was up 2.78% to settle at 42.820 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.39% to close at 85.800.

The worst performers were Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which was down 3.03% to 150.200 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.98% to settle at 48.095 and Stroeer SE (DE:) which was down 2.92% to 66.450 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.34% to 129.900, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 3.26% to settle at 29.17 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.39% to close at 85.800.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 11.57% to 37.000 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.98% to settle at 48.095 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.22% to 16.210 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 434 to 274 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens AG Class N (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.87% or 4.09 to 146.49. Shares in Linde PLC (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.28% or 6.050 to 271.250. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.39% or 2.000 to 85.800. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.34% or 4.200 to 129.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.23% to 17.69.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.49% or 9.05 to $1824.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.74% or 0.51 to hit $68.78 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.72% or 0.52 to trade at $72.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.11% to 1.1869, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8581.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.222.