Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.81% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.81%, while the index added 0.55%, and the index added 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.52% or 1.390 points to trade at 32.115 at the close. Meanwhile, HelloFresh SE (DE:) added 4.01% or 3.12 points to end at 80.96 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 3.71% or 4.10 points to 114.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:), which fell 1.18% or 0.93 points to trade at 77.56 at the close. Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 0.75% or 4.000 points to end at 526.400 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.66% or 0.270 points to 40.905.

The top performers on the MDAX were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which rose 4.56% to 6.013, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 3.12% to settle at 63.120 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 2.60% to close at 130.050.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.71% to 13.77 in late trade, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.63% to settle at 153.82 and Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 2.32% to 80.000 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which rose 5.22% to 40.340, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 5.02% to settle at 15.060 and Suse SA (DE:) which gained 3.62% to close at 39.23.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.71% to 13.77 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.07% to settle at 41.550 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.48% to 39.270 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 456 to 231 and 77 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; losing 3.71% or 0.53 to 13.77. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 3.71% or 0.53 to 13.77. Shares in Suse SA (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.62% or 1.37 to 39.23.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.38% to 15.93 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.68% or 30.25 to $1767.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.00% or 0.81 to hit $82.12 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.82% or 0.69 to trade at $84.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 1.1594, while EUR/GBP fell 0.62% to 0.8425.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 93.998.

