Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.81% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.81% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index climbed 0.14%, and the index gained 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which rose 19.51% or 13.70 points to trade at 83.92 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens AG Class N (DE:) added 3.10% or 4.36 points to end at 145.03 and Brenntag AG (DE:) was up 2.41% or 2.000 points to 84.970 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.52% or 0.63 points to trade at 24.40 at the close. Covestro AG (DE:) declined 2.15% or 1.200 points to end at 54.540 and BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.49% or 0.935 points to 62.025.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 5.37% to 13.26, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 1.79% to settle at 5.926 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 1.68% to close at 21.235.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.74% to 8.860 in late trade, K&S AG (DE:) which lost 2.61% to settle at 14.832 and Befesa SA (DE:) which was down 2.52% to 62.00 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.03% to 42.835, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 5.37% to settle at 13.26 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 2.03% to close at 60.20.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.97% to 15.220 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 2.23% to settle at 44.620 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 1.49% to 47.715 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 348 to 325 and 37 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.04% to 16.59.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.32% or 5.75 to $1790.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.02% or 0.86 to hit $83.19 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.51% or 0.43 to trade at $84.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.22% to 1.1581, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 94.090.

