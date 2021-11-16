Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.61% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.61% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.25%, and the index gained 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Qiagen NV (DE:), which rose 4.24% or 1.995 points to trade at 49.030 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 3.75% or 4.55 points to end at 126.00 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was up 3.52% or 3.80 points to 111.78 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 0.65% or 1.28 points to trade at 195.10 at the close. Brenntag AG (DE:) declined 0.61% or 0.490 points to end at 80.360 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 0.58% or 1.25 points to 214.95.

The top performers on the MDAX were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 11.95% to 10.340, Jungheinrich AG O.N.VZO (DE:) which was up 3.29% to settle at 47.160 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 2.62% to close at 13.90.

The worst performers were Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 2.14% to 63.690 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.87% to settle at 41.560 and AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which was down 1.80% to 32.80 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Suse SA (DE:) which rose 4.84% to 39.00, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 49.030 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 4.05% to close at 15.400.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.87% to 41.560 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 1.67% to settle at 47.000 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was down 1.53% to 177.550 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 351 to 341 and 82 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.79% to 15.38 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.51% or 9.45 to $1857.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.49% or 0.39 to hit $80.14 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.82% or 0.67 to trade at $82.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.34% to 1.1329, while EUR/GBP fell 0.38% to 0.8437.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.45% at 95.832.

