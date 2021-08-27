Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.37% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.37%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.37%, while the index added 0.48%, and the index added 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.30% or 0.460 points to trade at 35.935 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 1.29% or 0.74 points to end at 58.30 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 0.91% or 1.27 points to 140.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 2.03% or 1.370 points to trade at 66.110 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 0.71% or 0.235 points to end at 32.805 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.61% or 0.065 points to 10.510.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 3.41% to 25.355, Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which was up 2.73% to settle at 101.70 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which gained 2.54% to close at 47.560.

The worst performers were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 2.41% to 93.86 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 1.61% to settle at 131.400 and Symrise AG Inh. O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.43% to 120.625 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 3.41% to 25.355, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 2.54% to settle at 47.560 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 2.29% to close at 30.340.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 1.61% to 131.400 in late trade, Siltronic AG (DE:) which lost 0.57% to settle at 139.300 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 0.28% to 28.67 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 428 to 270 and 76 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 7.75% to 17.26.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.23% or 22.15 to $1817.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.93% or 1.30 to hit $68.72 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.97% or 1.38 to trade at $71.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.34% to 1.1789, while EUR/GBP fell 0.13% to 0.8564.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.39% at 92.718.