Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.36% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.36% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 0.07%, and the index added 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.88% or 9.55 points to trade at 205.41 at the close. Meanwhile, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) added 4.76% or 4.210 points to end at 92.600 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was up 2.29% or 1.960 points to 87.610 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 1.79% or 2.05 points to trade at 112.35 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 1.66% or 0.550 points to end at 32.620 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) was down 1.57% or 1.72 points to 108.02.

The top performers on the MDAX were Jungheinrich AG O.N.VZO (DE:) which rose 5.81% to 42.980, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 5.35% to settle at 64.940 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.46% to close at 8.836.

The worst performers were CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 3.64% to 62.920 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 3.40% to settle at 12.80 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which was down 2.82% to 14.4550 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Bechtle AG (DE:) which rose 5.35% to 64.940, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 3.02% to settle at 22.48 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.28% to close at 101.050.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.40% to 12.80 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 1.56% to settle at 20.240 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.37% to 15.890 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 359 to 334 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; losing 3.40% or 0.45 to 12.80. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; losing 3.40% or 0.45 to 12.80. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.28% or 2.250 to 101.050.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.50% to 15.79.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.74% or 13.35 to $1809.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.29% or 0.24 to hit $84.00 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.61% or 0.52 to trade at $85.16 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.35% to 1.1607, while EUR/GBP fell 0.37% to 0.8432.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 93.832.

