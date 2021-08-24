Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.33%, while the index added 0.53%, and the index added 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 5.68% or 6.70 points to trade at 124.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Covestro AG (DE:) added 2.75% or 1.460 points to end at 54.560 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was up 2.49% or 0.59 points to 24.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were E.ON SE (DE:), which fell 1.77% or 0.202 points to trade at 11.196 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 1.19% or 0.70 points to end at 58.30 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) was down 1.06% or 0.200 points to 18.630.

The top performers on the MDAX were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.88% to 8.936, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.64% to settle at 48.720 and Fraport AG (DE:) which gained 3.24% to close at 56.060.

The worst performers were Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.48% to 103.400 in late trade, Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which lost 1.27% to settle at 89.650 and Grand City Properties SA (DE:) which was down 1.18% to 23.50 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.64% to 48.720, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 3.32% to settle at 41.020 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.92% to close at 16.230.

The worst performers were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 1.06% to 18.630 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 0.82% to settle at 43.400 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.79% to 176.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 418 to 280 and 79 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.46% to 17.59.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.13% or 2.35 to $1808.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.76% or 1.81 to hit $67.45 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.85% or 1.95 to trade at $70.32 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1746, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8565.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.977.