Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.28%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.28%, while the index gained 0.80%, and the index climbed 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 1.99% or 2.30 points to trade at 118.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas AG (DE:) added 1.97% or 5.94 points to end at 307.32 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was up 1.30% or 0.940 points to 73.250 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (DE:), which fell 2.35% or 1.42 points to trade at 59.00 at the close. Merck KGaA (DE:) declined 1.79% or 3.70 points to end at 202.55 and Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) was down 0.38% or 0.200 points to 52.700.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 4.24% to 23.985, Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which was up 3.53% to settle at 140.600 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 3.04% to close at 72.500.

The worst performers were Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (DE:) which was down 1.43% to 6.748 in late trade, CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which lost 0.86% to settle at 52.980 and LEG Immobilien AG (DE:) which was down 0.86% to 137.800 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 4.24% to 23.985, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 3.52% to settle at 19.14 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 2.58% to close at 39.700.

The worst performers were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 0.46% to 21.740 in late trade, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 0.24% to settle at 125.700 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.11% to 178.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 466 to 241 and 71 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 10.48% to 17.51.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.33% or 23.70 to $1807.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 5.91% or 3.67 to hit $65.81 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 5.70% or 3.69 to trade at $68.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.35% to 1.1738, while EUR/GBP fell 0.27% to 0.8553.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.48% at 93.058.