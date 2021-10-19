Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.27% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.27%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.27%, while the index added 0.58%, and the index gained 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.64% or 2.270 points to trade at 64.650 at the close. Meanwhile, Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) added 2.86% or 6.95 points to end at 249.95 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was up 1.68% or 2.470 points to 149.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which fell 1.96% or 1.62 points to trade at 80.86 at the close. Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 1.18% or 2.27 points to end at 190.19 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 1.08% or 0.935 points to 85.440.

The top performers on the MDAX were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which rose 5.57% to 14.8800, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.43% to settle at 43.460 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.61% to close at 6.367.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 10.87% to 36.830 in late trade, K&S AG (DE:) which lost 3.38% to settle at 13.705 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.83% to 13.39 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 4.93% to 31.900, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.43% to settle at 43.460 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 2.73% to close at 41.340.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 10.87% to 36.830 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 13.39 and Suse SA (DE:) which was down 1.97% to 38.23 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 386 to 290 and 91 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 2.83% or 0.39 to 13.39.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.40% to 15.66 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.14% or 2.55 to $1768.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 1.27% or 1.04 to hit $82.73 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.06% or 0.89 to trade at $85.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.19% to 1.1631, while EUR/GBP fell 0.33% to 0.8429.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 93.757.