Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.27% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.27%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.27%, while the index added 0.58%, and the index gained 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.64% or 2.270 points to trade at 64.650 at the close. Meanwhile, Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) added 2.86% or 6.95 points to end at 249.95 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was up 1.68% or 2.470 points to 149.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which fell 1.96% or 1.62 points to trade at 80.86 at the close. Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 1.18% or 2.27 points to end at 190.19 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 1.08% or 0.935 points to 85.440.

The top performers on the MDAX were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which rose 5.57% to 14.8800, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.43% to settle at 43.460 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.61% to close at 6.367.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 10.87% to 36.830 in late trade, K&S AG (DE:) which lost 3.38% to settle at 13.705 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.83% to 13.39 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 4.93% to 31.900, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.43% to settle at 43.460 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 2.73% to close at 41.340.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 10.87% to 36.830 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 13.39 and Suse SA (DE:) which was down 1.97% to 38.23 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 386 to 290 and 91 ended unchanged.

Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 2.83% or 0.39 to 13.39. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 2.83% or 0.39 to 13.39.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.40% to 15.66 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.14% or 2.55 to $1768.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 1.27% or 1.04 to hit $82.73 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.06% or 0.89 to trade at $85.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.19% to 1.1631, while EUR/GBP fell 0.33% to 0.8429.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 93.757.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR