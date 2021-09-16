Home Business Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.23% By Investing.com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.23% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.23%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.23%, while the index added 0.31%, and the index added 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 2.21% or 3.24 points to trade at 150.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.68% or 1.005 points to end at 60.895 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was up 1.33% or 0.30 points to 22.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 15.98% or 18.08 points to trade at 95.07 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 2.35% or 1.640 points to end at 68.060 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 1.46% or 2.86 points to 193.70.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 3.11% to 13.312, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 2.96% to settle at 45.860 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which gained 2.44% to close at 115.00.

The worst performers were Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 4.43% to 85.150 in late trade, Aurubis AG (DE:) which lost 4.01% to settle at 67.000 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.74% to 77.300 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 5.18% to 20.900, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 2.96% to settle at 45.860 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 1.40% to close at 57.80.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.74% to 77.300 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 1.64% to settle at 37.260 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.61% to 40.130 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 360 to 330 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens AG Class N (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.21% or 3.24 to 150.04. Shares in Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.68% or 1.005 to 60.895. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.11% or 0.402 to 13.312. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; down 1.61% or 0.655 to 40.130.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.61% to 22.82 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.21% or 39.65 to $1755.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.39% or 0.28 to hit $72.33 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.20% or 0.15 to trade at $75.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.44% to 1.1762, while EUR/GBP fell 0.08% to 0.8530.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.35% at 92.862.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©