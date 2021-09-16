Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.23% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.23%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.23%, while the index added 0.31%, and the index added 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 2.21% or 3.24 points to trade at 150.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.68% or 1.005 points to end at 60.895 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was up 1.33% or 0.30 points to 22.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 15.98% or 18.08 points to trade at 95.07 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 2.35% or 1.640 points to end at 68.060 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 1.46% or 2.86 points to 193.70.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 3.11% to 13.312, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 2.96% to settle at 45.860 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which gained 2.44% to close at 115.00.

The worst performers were Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 4.43% to 85.150 in late trade, Aurubis AG (DE:) which lost 4.01% to settle at 67.000 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.74% to 77.300 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 5.18% to 20.900, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 2.96% to settle at 45.860 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 1.40% to close at 57.80.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.74% to 77.300 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 1.64% to settle at 37.260 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.61% to 40.130 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 360 to 330 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens AG Class N (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.21% or 3.24 to 150.04. Shares in Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.68% or 1.005 to 60.895. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.11% or 0.402 to 13.312. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; down 1.61% or 0.655 to 40.130.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.61% to 22.82 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.21% or 39.65 to $1755.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.39% or 0.28 to hit $72.33 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.20% or 0.15 to trade at $75.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.44% to 1.1762, while EUR/GBP fell 0.08% to 0.8530.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.35% at 92.862.