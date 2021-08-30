Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.22% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.22%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.22%, while the index climbed 0.39%, and the index climbed 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 2.13% or 1.180 points to trade at 56.680 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 1.81% or 0.44 points to end at 24.72 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.54% or 0.555 points to 36.490 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 1.42% or 1.70 points to trade at 118.30 at the close. Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.36% or 3.42 points to end at 248.33 and Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) was down 0.91% or 0.600 points to 65.510.

The top performers on the MDAX were Lanxess AG (DE:) which rose 4.50% to 62.655, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.70% to settle at 26.040 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 2.58% to close at 29.41.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.30% to 46.885 in late trade, Encavis AG (DE:) which lost 2.41% to settle at 15.400 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which was down 2.18% to 71.760 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 2.70% to 26.040, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 2.58% to settle at 29.41 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 2.14% to close at 190.900.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.30% to 46.885 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 1.48% to settle at 21.240 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 0.49% to 130.750 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 395 to 301 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aixtron SE (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.70% or 0.685 to 26.040. Shares in Aixtron SE (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.70% or 0.685 to 26.040.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.98% to 17.09.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.36% or 6.55 to $1812.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.45% or 0.31 to hit $69.05 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.37 to trade at $72.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1795, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8575.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.718.