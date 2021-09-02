Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.10% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.10%, while the index added 0.26%, and the index gained 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 3.30% or 1.820 points to trade at 57.000 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens AG Class N (DE:) added 1.90% or 2.64 points to end at 141.86 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 1.75% or 3.55 points to 206.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (DE:), which fell 1.81% or 1.02 points to trade at 55.26 at the close. Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.42% or 3.52 points to end at 243.68 and SAP SE (DE:) was down 1.31% or 1.670 points to 125.760.

The top performers on the MDAX were Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which rose 3.03% to 159.700, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 1.99% to settle at 12.277 and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which gained 1.92% to close at 87.160.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.37% to 27.97 in late trade, AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which lost 2.27% to settle at 36.14 and LEG Immobilien AG (DE:) which was down 1.94% to 131.200 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.87% to 178.90, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 3.37% to settle at 20.22 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 2.45% to close at 31.760.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.37% to 27.97 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 1.31% to settle at 125.760 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.92% to 83.740 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 413 to 278 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.75% or 3.55 to 206.60. Shares in Jenoptik AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.45% or 0.760 to 31.760.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.22% to 17.21.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.26% or 4.75 to $1811.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.51% or 1.72 to hit $70.31 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.29% or 1.64 to trade at $73.23 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.20% to 1.1861, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8578.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.312.

