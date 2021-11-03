Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.02% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.02%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.02% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.85%, and the index gained 0.59%.

The best performers of the session on the were HelloFresh SE (DE:), which rose 5.81% or 4.78 points to trade at 87.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 2.37% or 2.36 points to end at 102.12 and Adidas AG (DE:) was up 2.01% or 5.73 points to 291.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zalando SE (DE:), which fell 8.98% or 7.50 points to trade at 75.98 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 6.32% or 1.55 points to end at 22.96 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 4.67% or 9.06 points to 184.93.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 11.01% to 14.52, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 6.53% to settle at 6.284 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.23% to close at 103.800.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.63% to 39.340 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 1.84% to settle at 128.100 and AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which was down 1.80% to 32.80 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 11.01% to 14.52, Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.23% to settle at 103.800 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 2.47% to close at 182.700.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 10.19% to 13.660 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 4.50% to settle at 42.460 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.63% to 39.340 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 378 to 312 and 32 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.23% or 3.250 to 103.800. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.23% or 3.250 to 103.800.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.46% to 16.24.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.47% or 26.35 to $1763.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 3.77% or 3.16 to hit $80.75 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 3.15% or 2.67 to trade at $82.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1580, while EUR/GBP fell 0.29% to 0.8476.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 94.067.