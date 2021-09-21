Germany eyes record debt issuance in 2021 despite slightly lower borrowing at year-end

Article content

BERLIN — Germany plans to issue 4 billion euros less debt in the fourth quarter than previously planned as fewer companies than expected tapped the government’s economic stabilization fund (WSF) during the pandemic, the Federal Finance Agency said on Tuesday.

Despite the slightly reduced borrowing needs at the end of the year, overall 2021 debt issuance will reach a record high of some 482 billion euros, the agency said.

Europe’s largest economy will issue a total of 104 billion euros in debt in the October-December period excluding inflation-linked debt, the agency said.