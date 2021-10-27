Germany Cuts 2021 Growth Forecast, Raises Outlook for Next Year

Article content By Birgit Jennen (Bloomberg) — Germany expects growth to be significantly weaker than predicted this year, as the lingering effects of the pandemic and a supply squeeze hinder a revival of Europe’s biggest economy. The cut in the 2021 outlook to 2.6% — compared with a prediction of 3.5% published at the end of April — reflects a scarcity in some raw materials and rising energy prices, particularly for gas, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday in an interview with ARD television.

Article content The government expects a “boom” to take effect only next year, and has raised its forecast for 2022 GDP growth to above 4% from 3.6%, added Altmaier, who is due to present the new outlook at a news conference at 11 a.m. in Berlin. “The precondition is that we stabilize international supply chains, and, for example, make sure that more of the chips that are built into almost every device, especially cars, are produced,” Altmaier said. Germany has struggled to maintain growth momentum in recent months, with its manufacturing-heavy and export-dependent economy particularly exposed to supply disruptions. Gauges of business and investor confidence have been declining steadily, and surveys suggest weakness is spilling into the services sector as rising energy prices dent consumer confidence and crimp spending.