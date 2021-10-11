Germany Bund yields hit highest since May, ECB rate hike bets jump

Article content LONDON — Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to its highest since May on Monday, while money markets moved to fully price a 10 basis-point rate hike from the ECB by the end of 2022, as policy-tightening expectations jump in the face of rising inflation. The sell-off in European bond markets was driven by a sharp rise in British gilt yields. They were pushed up after weekend comments from Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders that households should get ready for “significantly earlier” rate rises as inflation pressure mounts.

Article content And while Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls number was weaker than forecast, it was not weak enough to convince markets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not push ahead with a tapering of its bond-buying stimulus in the weeks ahead. U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Friday. The bearish backdrop meant euro zone debt markets faced fresh selling at the start of the week. U.S. bond markets were closed on Monday for Columbus Day 2021. Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose more than 2 basis points to -0.117%, its highest since May. It has risen more than 20 bps in the past month and is getting close positive yield territory. Eonia money market futures dated to the European Central Bank’s December 2022 meeting now see a 100% chance of a 10 bps move, compared with a roughly 60% chance on Friday.