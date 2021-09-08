German Utility Calls for Limits on EU Carbon Market Speculators

Article content (Bloomberg) — Record gains in European Union pollution prices prompted a German power company to call for the bloc’s financial market regulator to curb the influx of speculative investors into the market. Stromio GmbH last month contacted the European Securities and Markets Authority about the need for limits on the amount of derivatives related to the EU Emissions Trading System that investors can hold, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. The price of carbon allowances more than doubled over the past year to about 62 euros a ton, partly because of hedge funds building up exposure in expectation of stricter EU climate policies. Some investors expect CO2 prices to surpass 100 euros by year-end, placing a significant financial burden on the companies that need the allowances to comply with EU emission rules.

Article content “In our view, the ESMA should regard EU allowances as a ‘critical’ commodity underpinning the whole energy complex across Europe,” Stromio’s managing director Omer Varol said in the letter dated Aug. 10. “Reasonable and enforceable position limits on EUA futures and options should be introduced to constrain trading participants from taking extreme positions.” He also raised concerns about possible insider trading and market abuse practices in the EU carbon market. EU Calls For Calm as Carbon Prices Surge to Record on Gas Rally Under the current EU law, derivatives on emissions allowances are exempted from the position-limit regime. Any changes would require an amendment to the EU regulations on markets in financial instruments, due for a review later this year.