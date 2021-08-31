German unemployment falls further in August as recovery continues

Article content

BERLIN — German unemployment fell more than expected in August, official figures showed on Tuesday, as a recovery continues in Europe’s largest economy despite rising COVID-19 figures.

The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 53,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.538 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 40,000.

“”A decline in August is rather unusual. It is remarkable,” Labour Office head Detlef Scheele told journalists at a news conference, adding that unemployment usually rises in summer as companies postpone hiring until after the holidays.