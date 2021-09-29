German state says no decision yet on Tesla plant By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view shows the construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German state of Brandenburg said on Wednesday no decision has been taken on Tesla (NASDAQ:)’s request to build a factory near Berlin, following a media report that regulators had agreed on the terms of a conditional approval.

The Business Insider website had cited Brandenburg government sources saying environmental authorities had agreed internally to give electric vehicle maker Tesla the go-ahead, contingent on requirements regarding water use and prevention of accidents with toxic substances.

When asked to comment on the report, the state’s environment ministry said consultations and reviews on the project were ongoing.

“That is why at this point in time no conclusions can be drawn regarding the decision, the timing and its contents,” said a spokesperson for the ministry.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR