German shares slump 2%, European index hits two-month lows

Article content European shares fell to a near two-month low on Monday and Germany’s benchmark index sank 2%, as investors feared major central banks would start giving cues about tapering their pandemic-era stimulus programs at various meetings this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.5% by 0745 GMT, with mining stocks plunging 3.2% on a slide in commodities prices. Asian equities also skidded following a torrid session for China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer.

Article content The benchmark European STOXX 600 has now fallen for three straight weeks on worries about slowing global growth, soaring inflation, persistently high COVID-19 cases and the spillover from tighter regulation of Chinese firms. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting is in focus on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering. Overall, 16 central banks are scheduled to hold meetings this week, including in the UK, Norway, Switzerland and Japan. “To be sure, the (Fed) is set to default to keeping the QE (quantitative easing) spigots open at this week’s (meeting), given the sizable August jobs disappointment alongside a spotting of soft economic indicators,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho.