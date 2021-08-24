Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Germany’s markets watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it found no evidence to pursue an insider trading investigation in the shares of carmaker Daimler, including the purchase of a stake in the UK’s Aston Martin by Mercedes’ Formula One boss. BaFin looked into trading at Germany’s Daimler and passed information to counterparts at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding trading in Aston Martin shares, with the FCA also finding no evidence to pursue a probe, the Financial Times newspaper reported earlier.

Article content “I can confirm that BaFin looked into the transaction with regard to possible suspicions of insider trading (in Daimler securities), but did not find any clues,” the BaFin spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Daimler said it had no comment. FCA and Aston Martin did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours. Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ Formula One boss, who owns about a third of the Mercedes team, purchased shares in luxury carmaker Aston Martin in April last year. Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes, also owns a minority stake in Aston Martin. Wolff bought a 0.95% stake in Aston Martin from a vehicle controlled by Lawrence Stroll, the UK carmaker’s executive chair, according to the FT.