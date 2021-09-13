German recovery will gain momentum in third quarter

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People with protective face masks walk at Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will pick up steam in the third quarter but business activity will cool again in the final three months of the year, the economy ministry said on Monday.

Europe’s largest economy grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June, a weaker rebound than in many other European countries, as supply shortages for semiconductors and other intermediate goods held back the recovery from the pandemic.

“Overall, there will likely be a noticeable increase in economic output in the current third quarter,” the economy ministry said in its monthly report, adding there were signs of a normalization of growth in the fourth quarter.

It added that the spread of new coronavirus mutations and their influence on the infection dynamics could cloud the economic outlook.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR