German railways, train drivers reach pay deal

BERLIN (Reuters) – German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a pay deal with train drivers, ending a dispute that led to three rounds of strike action over recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Both Deutsche Bahn and the GdL train drivers’ union declined to comment ahead of a joint news conference they were due to hold later in Berlin. Business Insider first reported that the two sides had struck a deal.
