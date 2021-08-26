German publisher Axel Springer to acquire news website Politico By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company’s headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo



(Reuters) – German publisher Axel Springer said on Thursday it will acquire U.S political news website Politico, including the remaining 50% share of its joint venture Politico Europe.

Politico was expected to fetch $1 billion, according to a New York Times report before the deal was announced, which cited sources.

Robert Allbritton, founder of Politico, will continue as publisher of Politico and Protocol following the deal, which is expected to close by end of this year.