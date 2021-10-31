German labour union calls for strikes at seven Amazon locations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is pictured at a logistics centre in Mannheim, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German labour union Verdi on Sunday called on employees to strike at seven different Amazon (NASDAQ:) locations in an ongoing pay dispute.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes, which are planned to start on Nov. 1 at some of the locations.

A Verdi spokesperson said the duration of the strike was open.