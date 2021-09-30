German Labor-Market Recovery Slows as Supply Crisis Damps Growth

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Germany’s labor-market recovery continued at a slower pace in September amid fading momentum in the country’s reopening boom.

Unemployment in Europe’s largest economy fell by 30,000 this month, less than economists expected. That kept the jobless rate at 5.5%.

Forecasts for German growth have been cut in recent weeks as businesses are grappling with stubborn shortages of parts and raw materials. The issue grew even more acute in September, when more than 77% of German manufacturers reported facing such problems, according to the Ifo institute.