German Investor Confidence Worsens Amid Raw Material Shortages

Article content

By Carolynn Look

German investor confidence declined for a fifth month in October, adding to evidence that global supply bottlenecks and a surge in inflation are weighing on the recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations fell to 22.3 from 26.5 the previous month, the lowest since the start of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The outlook for the euro zone also deteriorated, as did measures of current conditions.

A persistent shortage of inputs, a lack of shipping capacity and a rapid increase in energy costs are threatening economic rebounds across the globe, leaving manufacturing-heavy countries such as Germany particularly exposed. Some of the country’s major economic think tanks have already revised down their domestic growth projections, with the Ifo and DIW institutes both forecasting that the recovery will be pushed into 2022.