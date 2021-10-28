German Inflation Jumps to 4.6% as ECB Keeps Policy Unchanged

Article content

By Carolynn Look

(Bloomberg) —

Germany’s inflation surge intensified in October, driven by persistent increases in oil and gas and a global squeeze on supplies.

Consumer prices were up 4.6% from a year earlier, more than economists expected. Energy was 18.6% more expensive, the country’s statistics office said in a release on Thursday.

The data came just minutes after the European Central Bank announced it would keep monetary policy on hold for now, suggesting President Christine Lagarde will reiterate her view that the spike is largely transitory.