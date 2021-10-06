German industrial orders fall more than expected in August By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial orders fell more than expected in August on weaker demand from abroad following two months of unusually strong gains due to major contracts, data showed on Wednesday.
The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods ‘Made in Germany’ were down by 7.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 2.1% on the month.
