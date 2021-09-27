German energy companies respond to close national election

Article content

FRANKFURT — Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won Sunday’s national election, with the most likely outcome being a three-way alliance led by either the SPD or Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

Agreeing a new coalition could take months, however, and will likely involve the smaller Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

Following are reactions from some of Germany’s largest companies:

SIEMENS ENERGY CEO CHRISTIAN BRUCH:

“What we need now least of all is party-political calculation. The goal must be to form a government capable of acting as quickly as possible that combines the various competencies … The election campaign is over, the parties must now show in the coalition negotiations that they are serious about the energy transition. This includes more honesty in the debate: The transformation will involve painful restrictions and, at least initially, will also cost jobs.”