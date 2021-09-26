German Election Race Is Too Close to Call, Exit Polls Show

Article content (Bloomberg) — Germany’s Social Democrats and the conservatives are locked together in the national election exit polls, leaving the decision over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor hanging in the balance. Olaf Scholz’s SPD, the front-runner over the final weeks of the campaign, had 25% of the votes, according to exit polls from broadcaster ARD on Sunday, which gave Merkel’s bloc — led by Christian Democratic boss Armin Laschet — the same result. A second poll by ZDF gave Scholz a narrow advantage of 26% to 24%.

Article content After 16 years under Merkel’s pragmatic centrist leadership, the outcome of the vote will have wide-ranging implications for Europe and the West. The exit polls could prove less reliable than in past years because of the large share of mail-in ballots. Counting will proceed into the night. If support remains neck-and-neck, neither Scholz nor Laschet have a clear path to the chancellorship, setting up a messy post-election scramble. Both the Social Democrats and the conservatives could claim a mandate and control of the chancellery would be determined by the battle to sign up coalition partners to forge a majority. The fragmented political landscape means three parties would be needed to secure a majority in the German parliament for the first time in decades.