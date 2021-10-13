German economic institutes slash 2021 growth forecast to 2.4% -sources

Article content

BERLIN — Germany’s economic institutes are slashing their 2021 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 2.4% from 3.7% as supply bottlenecks slow the recovery, two people familiar with the decision told Reuters on Wednesday.

The four institutes – the RWI in Essen, the DIW in Berlin, the Ifo in Munich and Halle’s IWH – are expected to release their joint forecast on Thursday.

They will also raise their forecast for growth next year to 4.8% from 3.9%, and will project 1.9% economic growth for 2023, the two people said.