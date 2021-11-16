German Deaths Spike; Japan Is G7 Vaccine Leader: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Germany’s coronavirus deaths spiked the most since May as lawmakers debate how to control the pandemic’s fourth wave. Hong Kong defended a decision to exempt JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon from quarantine during his visit, saying the risk is manageable. Japan, which has the highest inoculation rate among the Group of Seven, reported its smallest number of new infections in nearly 18 months, and the U.S. revised its travel advisory for the country to the lowest level of risk.

Article content Singapore is reopening to fully vaccinated travelers from countries including India, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Key Developments: Virus Tracker: Cases exceed 253.9 million; deaths pass 5.1 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 7.52 billion shots givenPfizer fights to control the secret vaccine formulaChina pet killings spark fear among quarantined Covid patientsVaccine mandates are essential: EditorialWhy impact of ‘long Covid’ could outlast the pandemic: QuickTake Japan Leads G-7 in Shots (5:07 p.m. HK) Japan — which started doling out immunizations months after the U.S. — now has the highest inoculation rate among the Group of Seven, and it did it without mandates of any kind. Japan fully inoculated 75.5% of its population of 126 million people as of Nov. 14, according to Our World in Data, an online scientific publication that uses population statistics from the United Nations. The Asian nation this week pushed ahead of Canada.

Article content France on Alert as Infections Rise (5:13 p.m. HK) France is on alert as infections rise, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in an interview on France Inter radio on Tuesday. However, he said the situation was currently better than in neighboring countries and that the government doesn’t plan fresh lockdown measures. “We are in a state of alert,” he said. “The number of infections rose very strongly again last week, up almost 50%. France’s high vaccination rate and the early implementation of the health pass will help the country manage the crisis during the winter, Attal said. Hong Kong Sevens Postponed (4:10 p.m. HK) The Hong Kong Sevens tournament was postponed again because of virus-related concerns and is now expected to take place next November, according to a report in the South China Morning Post citing an unidentified source. The rugby event was scheduled to take place from April 1-3.

Article content Ireland Set for More Measures: Irish Times (3:40 p.m. HK) Booster vaccines are expected to be offered to people over age 50, and vaccine passes are set to be extended to include gyms and hairdressers in Ireland following a meeting of government officials late Monday, the Irish Times reported. Proposals to advise people to work from home were also discussed and there are plans to introduce a subsidy for antigen tests to encourage greater use, according to the newspaper. The number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 patients rose above 600 for the first time since February. Italy Requires Covid Passes for Fast Trains (3 p.m. HK) As of Tuesday, passengers on high speed trains in Italy will be obliged to present green pass certification before boarding, meaning they are either vaccinated or have a negative Covid test. Trains will stop in case travelers show symptoms of a Covid-19 infection.

Article content Under the new travel rules approved by the Health Ministry on Monday, taxi travel will be limited to two passengers, unless they live in the same household. German Virus Deaths Spike (2:20 p.m. HK) Germany reported another increase in its nationwide seven-day incidence, with the Robert Koch Institute saying the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants climbed to a record 312.4. The number of deaths rose by 265, the highest one-day increase since May 27. New cases stood at 32,048, up from 21,832 a week ago. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz — the Social Democrat set to succeed her next month — will hold a video conference with German regional leaders on Thursday to discuss steps to contain the latest wave.

Article content Australia Faces Bill for Vaccine Effects: Report (12:41 p.m. HK) Australia’s government may face a more than A$50 million ($37 million) bill related to its Covid-19 vaccination program, as thousands of people register for compensation for health issues related to their inoculations, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. More than 10,000 people have registered for a government program to be compensated for lost income after being hospitalized for rare but significant side effects from the jab, the paper reported, citing official data. Compensation starts from A$5,000, meaning the program would cost at least A$50 million should each claim be approved. Japan’s New Cases Hit 17-Month Low (11:38 a.m. HK) Japan reported 79 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest figure in nearly 18 months, as a robust vaccination rate is quelling infections even as the world’s third-largest economy reopens.

Article content The country reported one death on Monday. Tokyo had just seven new cases, local officials said. The total number of new cases country-wide is the lowest since June 23, 2020. Moderna Nears Deal to Supply Covax: Politico (10:45 a.m. HK) Moderna is nearing an agreement to supply millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries next year, Politico reported, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the matter. Moderna would sell its vaccine at around $7 per dose and a formal announcement could be made in the coming weeks, it said. China Infections Drop for Second Day (10:32 a.m. HK) China’s daily Covid infections have been dropping sharply for a second day. Only 13 infections were reported on Tuesday, including two asymptomatic ones, compared to close to 100 daily last week.

Article content Authorities are working on extinguishing flareups in the northern border town of Heihe and an outbreak in the port city of Dalian in the northeast where tens of thousands of university students were put under lockdown. H.K. Defends Dimon’s Quarantine-Free Visit (10:22 a.m. HK) The risk of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s quarantine exemption is “totally manageable” and that the bank’s business was important to the city, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a media briefing. Dimon skipped stringent quarantine requirements during his first visit to Asia in two and a half years, saying the restrictions were making it harder for the Wall Street bank to retain talent. He arrived in Hong Kong on Monday for a 32-hour visit after being granted an exemption from rules, which can impose as many as three weeks in hotel quarantine.

Article content H.K. to Consider Stricter Measures on Aircrew (10:17 a.m. HK) Hong Kong will implement stricter restrictions on aircrew if necessary, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters. She said the current cases linked to aircrew will not affect Hong Kong’s talks about quarantine-free travel with China for now. The government is in contact with airlines and asked aircrew to reduce their activities after arrival in the city. Sing Tao reported earlier the government is planning to require all returning air crew to quarantine at home for 14 days upon returning to the city to control imported Covid cases. Cathay Pacific has also tightened crew restrictions, including limiting them to two hours of essential activities outside their home in the first three days after their return, the newspaper reported, citing an internal memo.

Article content U.K. Ambassador Criticizes South Korea (9:43 a.m. HK) Britain’s ambassador to South Korea has joined a growing number of foreigners and entertainment business owners criticizing the country for not recognizing vaccinations completed abroad. Ambassador Simon Smith, in a Twitter post, called on the Korean government to stop discriminating against foreigners who aren’t able to obtain a vaccine pass because the government won’t recognize vaccinations taken outside Korea. The pass is required to enter what it deems “highly risky areas” such as gyms, spas, nightclubs and sporting events. Philippines Offers Boosters to Health Staff (9:06 a.m. HK) Philippine health workers can get booster shots starting Wednesday, the Health Department said. The agency recommended Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Sinovac as boosters. Over a third of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Article content Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said late Monday that face shields will no longer be required in many places, easing the mandate more than a year after becoming one of the few countries in the world to require the plastic barriers against Covid-19. Face shields will only be mandatory where there’s a strict lockdown, according to a memorandum from Duterte’s office. Wearing them has been “cumbersome,” Duterte said. Hong Kong Experts Back Sinovac Shots for Kids (7:13 a.m. HK) Hong Kong’s advisers backed lowering the age of eligibility for vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech to the age of three, down from 18, as the city works to bolster Covid-19 immunity levels and reopen its border with China. The vaccine had good safety when administered on younger children of different ethnicities, experts serving on panels for the Centre for Health Protection said in a statement late Monday. Currently, children aged 12 to 17 are only allowed to receive shots made by Germany’s BioNTech SE, the other vaccine dispensed in the city.

Article content Maori Say Haka Not for Anti-Vaccine Protests (6:30 a.m. HK) Ngati Toa, an indigenous tribe in New Zealand, denounced a group of anti-vaccine protesters for performing a ceremonial Maori dance known as the Ka Mate haka during a demonstration in Wellington on November 9th. “As the descendants of Te Rauparaha, we insist that protesters stop using our taonga immediately,” said senior member of Ngati Toa Taku Parai, in a statement on Radio Waatea this week. “We do not support their position.” Last week, thousands gathered across New Zealand to protest Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s vaccine mandate, which requires all healthcare and education workers be inoculated. An estimated 3,000 marched to the Wellington parliament building last Tuesday demanding an end to vaccine mandates and lockdowns. During those demonstrations, some performed the Ka Mate haka, a dance used before some rugby games.

Article content Novavax Faces Suit Over Vaccine Claims (2:49 p.m NY) Novavax Inc. was sued for allegedly overstating its vaccine manufacturing capabilities and playing down issues that led the company to delay seeking emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The shareholder complaint was filed Nov. 12 in U.S. federal court for the District of Maryland. CDC Puts Japan Travel Notice at Lowest Level (2:43 p.m. NY) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its travel advisory on Japan to Level 1, the agency’s lowest risk assessment. Travelers should be fully vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing, the CDC said. Prozac May Reduce Death Risk: Study (11:21 a.m. NY) The antidepressant popularly known as Prozac appeared to reduce the risk of death in patients admitted to the hospital with severe Covid-19, according to a study published in the JAMA Network Open journal. Of the 470 patients taking fluoxetine, Prozac’s chemical name, 9.8% died. That compared with more than 13% of patients with similar characteristics not receiving any antidepressant. A reviewer of the study cautioned that it was observational and too small to establish cause and effect. Also, previous health conditions weren’t available for all patients, another limitation, the reviewer said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

